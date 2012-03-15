VIENNA, March 15 Austrian paper products group Mayr-Melnhof proposed raising its dividend while posting in-line 2011 results and forecasting pressure on margins this year.

The company said on Thursday it would ask shareholders to approve a dividend of 2.10 euros per share, up from 1.95, after 2011 profit rose 7.5 percent to a record 118.7 million euros ($154.6 million).

It called the economic outlook for its main market Europe "gloomy and diffuse" as consumers, with the exception of Germany, tighten their belts in an uncertain environment.

"Overall, we expect a higher weight on margins due to more intense challenges on the procurement and sales markets. Resulting from the short-term nature of the business, we cannot provide an earnings forecast for the current year at this time," it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)