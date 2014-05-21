DUBAI May 21 Kuwait-based real estate developer
Al Mazaya Holding has restructured part of its debt
into a six-year 12 million dinars ($42.6 million) Islamic
facility extended by a bank consortium, the company said in a
bourse statement on Tuesday.
The restructuring would allow Al Mazaya to reduce its
short-term loans by 39 percent, while long term financing would
increase by 7 percent, the statement said, without giving
precise amounts.
As of December, Mazaya had 130.9 million dinars worth of
liabilities, with more than two-thirds of that amount classified
as current on its balance sheet.
The firm said 60 percent of the new Islamic facility would
be paid on a quarterly basis beginning after a one-year period,
with the remaining 40 percent to be paid at maturity.
As a result of the restructuring, 73 percent of all company
debt facilities would now be Islamic, the statement said.
Setup in 1998, the firm provides a variety of real estate
management and investment services and is listed on the Kuwaiti
and Dubai bourses.
($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by
Sami Aboudi)