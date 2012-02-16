* Mazda pursuing product, manufacturing and technology alliances

* CEO: Not time for capital alliances, cites Ford stake

* Shares settle 2.6 pct higher, vs 0.2 pct dip in Nikkei 225

TOKYO, Feb 16 Loss-making Japanese car maker Mazda Motor Corp is currently in talks over project-based tie-ups but is not looking for a capital alliance, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Japan's No.5 automaker is set to post its fourth straight annual net loss in the business year to March, prompting market chatter over whether it may need a capital boost or an equity partner to survive intensifying competition.

CEO Takashi Yamanouchi repeated that Mazda is actively seeking more partners to share products, manufacturing resources and vehicle technology to add to its existing deals, but declined to disclose the identity of its potential partner or partners.

"These types of details are covered by confidentiality agreements," Yamanouchi told reporters at an event to launch the new CX-5 crossover SUV in Japan.

"We will make an announcement when the time is right."

Mazda currently has an agreement to buy hybrid engines from Toyota Motor Corp and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deals with Suzuki Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co , among other deals.

Mazda is the most exposed among Japanese automakers to currency swings, building about 70 percent of its vehicles in Japan and exporting 90 percent of those last year.

Last week, it slashed its guidance for the year to March 31 to a net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) from an earlier forecast of a 19 billion yen loss.

Yamanouchi played down the possibility of a capital alliance citing Mazda's ongoing partnership Ford Motor Co. While the two still operate joint car factories in China and Thailand, their relationship has weakened with the fall in Ford's stake to 3.5 percent from a peak of 33.4 percent.

"It's not the age of (capital tie-ups) anymore," he said.

Automakers around the world are increasingly forming project-based tie-ups with no exchange of equity, but capital alliances have not gone away.

In recent years, Italy's Fiat has paired up with Chrysler while new, emerging market players have acquired Western automakers for their technology and brands.

Mazda is counting on deeper cost cuts as it rolls out its next-generation fuel-saving engine and transmissions technology to help it survive tough exchange rates.

By making the manufacturing process more efficient, Mazda said the new CX-5 -- its first model to be fully equipped with the "SKYACTIV" powertrain technology -- would be profitable at a dollar rate of 77 yen and a euro of 100 yen JPYEUR=R>.

It aims to sell 160,000 of the model globally a year, 90 percent of that exported from Japan, Yamanouchi said.

The Hiroshima-based automaker has announced several plans to strengthen its overseas production bases and reduce its reliance on exports.

Last November, it said it was considering a joint venture with Russian car maker Sollers to produce Mazda cars in Vladivostok, while it will start building a car factory in Mexico next year.

Shares of Mazda were the best performer among Japanese auto stocks on Thursday, rising 2.6 percent. The benchmark Nikkei 225 ended down 0.2 percent.