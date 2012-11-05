UPDATE 1-Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack - police
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
BEIJING Nov 5 Mazda Motor Corp said on Monday it sold 9,511 vehicles in China in October, down 45 percent from a year earlier, as consumers shunned Japanese brands following a flare up in anti-Japanese sentiment due to a diplomatic row between the two countries.
The declined was steeper than the 35 percent fall marked in September.
In the first ten months of the year, sales fell 9 percent from a year ago to 157,627 cars, it said.
Japanese car makers suffered the backlash from a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo, with Mazda's bigger rivals all posting steep sales decline In China last month.
Toyota Motor Corp's China sales fell 44 percent in October from a year ago, while Honda Motor Co Ltd fell 54 percent and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd declined 41 percent.
Mazda operates a three-way car venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd.
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
MANILA, June 4 The lone gunman behind Friday's deadly attack on a casino in the Philippine capital has been identified as Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year old Filipino, police said. "We have finally established the identity of the perpetrator," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, told a media briefing on Sunday. "He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino gambling, according to his immediate family," Albayalde said, reiterating the attack was not a terrori