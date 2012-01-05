Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING Jan 5 Mazda Motor said on Thursday it sold 214,799 cars in China last year, down 10 percent from a year earlier.
Sales in December came to 23,456 vehicles, down 33 percent from a year earlier.
Mazda operates a three-way joint venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes cars under a license agreement with FAW Group.
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 13 Unite, Britain's biggest labour union, said on Tuesday there would be more strikes at BMW's UK plants if the German carmaker fails to agree a deal with workers over plans to close its final salary pension scheme, a day after members rejected a compromise offer.