BEIJING Jan 5 Mazda Motor said on Thursday it sold 214,799 cars in China last year, down 10 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in December came to 23,456 vehicles, down 33 percent from a year earlier.

Mazda operates a three-way joint venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes cars under a license agreement with FAW Group.