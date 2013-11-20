SHANGHAI Nov 20 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
has cut its 2013 China sales target by 7.5 percent to
185,000 vehicles due to tough competition from its rivals, the
company's China chief executive said.
The Hiroshima-based firm, which has been struggling the most
among the major Japanese automakers in the world's biggest auto
market this year, now aims to sell about the same number of
vehicles as last year, said Nobuhiko Watabe.
"Competition is fierce and it's not just from the other
Japanese carmakers," Watabe told Reuters and other reporters in
Shanghai last week, adding pressure was also coming from other
foreign models such as Ford Motor Co.'s Focus.
"It's been a tough fight."