TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
will sell only diesel-powered cars in the domestic launch of its
key model for 2015, gambling it can convince the country's army
of hybrid petrol-electric drivers that the days of sooty, noisy
diesels are long gone.
Masamichi Kogai, Chief Executive of Japan's fifth-biggest
auto maker, placed his diesel bet in Tokyo on Friday as he
unveiled the CX-3, a compact sport-utility vehicle (SUV).
"In Japan, more and more people are choosing to drive
diesels," Kogai said. The CEO also said the greater power
offered by diesel engines is a selling point for bigger cars,
including compact SUVs.
Mazda has high hopes for its new entry in a small but
growing segment of the global auto market. Kogai said the
compact SUV segment is expected to double in size by 2020,
attracting stiff competition from the likes of Nissan Motor Co's
Juke and Hyundai Motor Co's ix 35.
Though Mazda has aggressively promoted diesel engines in
Japan, its second-biggest market after the United States,
diesels still make up less than 3 percent of passenger car sales
with just 79,000 sold in Japan in 2014. Mazda has advanced
technology that cuts emissions and sound, but diesel engines -
once dubbed a health hazard by a former Tokyo governor - have
suffered a lingering image problem in Japan.
With the weak yen making its exports more profitable, Mazda
has performed well lately. It expects to sell 1.4 million cars
in the financial year ending March - 225,000 of them in Japan -
compared with 1.33 million a year earlier.
Yet with a comparatively small line-up, the company needs
every launch, including the CX-3, to be successful.
Mazda plans to build about 150,000 CX-3s a year in its home
base in Hiroshima, to be sold in 120 countries starting with
Japan on Friday at a base price of 2.376 million yen ($19,931).
The car hits showrooms in Australia next month, followed by
Europe, North America and other markets. The CX-3 also comes
with a 2.0-litre petrol engine in some markets.
To shed another negative image of the diesel engines as
loud, Mazda said it has developed a brand new technology that
reduces the "knocking" sound unique to diesels by installing a
hollow, cylindrical pin in the piston. The technology debuts as
an option on higher-end versions of the CX-3.
($1 = 119.2100 yen)
