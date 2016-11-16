* Mazda to launch diesel version of CX-5 in N. America in H2
2017
* Mazda to enter U.S. diesel market after VW scandal trims
demand
* Plans electric car launch in 2019, plug-in hybrids around
2021
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Nov 17 Mazda Motor Corp is
gearing up to launch a diesel engine car in North America next
year, five years later than planned, confident it can attract
demand in a market that has been hit hard by Volkswagen's
emissions-cheating scandal.
U.S. demand for diesel vehicles suffered a setback after
Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to installing
software in its cars to make them appear cleaner than they were
in exhaust emission tests.
But industry experts expect sales to gradually recover
beginning next year, and Mazda believes its diesel vehicles will
be "embraced in the United States" just as they have been at
home.
In the second half of 2017, Mazda will introduce the diesel
version of its revamped CX-5 SUV crossover in the United States,
as the carmaker's "clean diesel" technology remains an efficient
way to help meet tougher fuel economy and emissions regulations,
Masamichi Kogai, the chief executive officer of Japan's
fifth-largest automaker, told reporters in Tokyo.
Diesel models accounted for about a third of Mazda cars sold
in Japan and Europe in the first nine months of the year,
slightly down from the same period in 2015.
While North America accounts for nearly 30 percent of the
automaker's total global sales, the company has repeatedly
delayed its plans to launch a diesel vehicle there.
The initial target was for a North American debut in 2012,
but Mazda has taken longer than expected to coax as much
performance out of its diesel engines as possible while meeting
U.S. emission standards that have become more stringent
following the Volkswagen scandal, Kogai said.
LMC Automotive says 0.1 percent of cars and SUVs sold in the
United States in January-September were diesel, down from 0.7
percent a year ago. This segment was dominated by Volkswagen
before the emissions scandal broke in mid-September 2015.
While the auto industry consultant expects the share of
diesel cars and SUVs will remain largely unchanged in 2017, it
sees total U.S. diesel passenger vehicle sales, the majority of
which are trucks, to increase their market share to 3.3 percent
next year, from 3.1 percent in 2016.
Separately, Kogai said Mazda was planning to launch an
electric vehicle in 2019, and plug-in hybrids in 2021 at the
earliest, in line with stricter "zero emissions" regulations as
countries step up efforts to tackle pollution.
While Kogai declined to offer details on the possible
models, Mazda has been leasing on a trial basis a
battery-electric version of its Demio model in Japan since 2012.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and David
Evans)