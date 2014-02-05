TOKYO Feb 5 Mazda Motor Corp said it
is expecting record profits this financial year, raising its
annual operating profit forecast by 12.5 percent to 180 billion
yen ($1.8 billion) citing a weaker yen and strong sales of the
Mazda3.
That was in line with the average estimate of 182.3 billion
yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 19 analysts, and higher
than the record 162.1 billion yen it booked in the year ending
March 2008. Last year, it booked 53.9 billion yen in annual
operating profit.
Japan's fifth biggest car maker also said it now plans to
pay a dividend of 1 yen for this financial year that ends in
March, the first time in four years it will have distributed a
dividend. It last paid dividends in the year ended March 2010
when it offered 3 yen.
For the October-December third quarter, Mazda posted 50.6
billion yen in operating profit, beating expectations and six
times more than what it booked in the same period last year.