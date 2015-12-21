DETROIT Dec 21 Mazda Motor Corp announced on Monday that 55-year-old Masahiro Moro will become president of the automaker's North American operations, replacing Jim O'Sullivan, 62, who will retire.

The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, the company said in a statement.

O'Sullivan was named president and chief executive of Mazda's North American operations in 2003.

Mazda's U.S. sales through November were up 3.2 from the same period a year earlier, at nearly 300,000 vehicles.

