Feb 22 Mazda Motor Corp will raise up to 162.8 billion yen ($2 billion) through a public share offering, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, which would cause a 68.5 percent dilution of its existing shares, according to a Reuters calculation.

The Japanese automaker also said it will seek 70 billion yen in subordinated loans.

The share issue is larger than expected. Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the automaker planned to raise up to 100 billion yen through the offering. ($1 = 79.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Miki Kayaoka and Edwina Gibbs)