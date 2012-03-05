TOKYO, March 5 Mazda Motor Corp said onMonday that it has set a 124 yen per share price for its upcoming public offering, which could net the firm up to 144.2 billion yen ($1.77 billion) as it struggles to withstand the impact of the strong yen.

The price represents 3 percent discount to Monday's closing price of 128 yen.

Shares in Japan's No.5 automaker have shed some 20 percent over the last two weeks, after media reported its plans to raise funds in its second public offering in 2-1/2 years to shore up its finances and invest in a new plant in Mexico.

On Feb. 22, the loss-making automaker said it aimed to raise up to 162.8 billion yen through the public share issue, which could result in a 68.5 percent dilution of its existing shares, and another 70 billion yen through subordinated loans. ($1 = 81.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)