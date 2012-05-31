June 1 Mazda Motor Corp plans to cut
250 jobs, a quarter of its staff in Europe and the United
States, in fiscal 2012, as it reorganizes sales management in
Japan and overseas, the Nikkei reported.
Mazda plans to reduce staff in the United States, where it
has sales sections in California and Michigan, by 20 percent to
around 550 workers, the paper said.
Mazda spokesman Jay Amestoy said Thursday afternoon the
company would not eliminate jobs in the United States. But
earlier this month, 107 of Mazda's U.S. employees signed up to
take buyouts as part of a restructuring of U.S. operations.
The Japanese automaker, which has posted losses for four
straight years on sluggish sales and a strong yen, will reduce
staff at its subsidiary in Germany by a third to just under 200
workers, the business daily said.
The company does not plan to cut jobs in Japan but will
reorganize sales administration operations in June by relocating
certain workers to its head office in Hiroshima from the Tokyo
and Osaka offices, the daily reported.