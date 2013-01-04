Jan 4 Mazda Motor Corp said it will increase production capacity at its new plant in Mexico in the fiscal year that ends March 2016 to 230,000 vehicles from 140,000 vehicles.

Mazda will invest a total of $650 million in the plant that is currently under construction in Guanajuato, Mexico, Japan's No.5 automaker said in a statement on Friday.

That includes a newly announced investment of $150 million for equipment to produce 180,000 Mazda vehicles and an already announced $500 million for plant facilities, a spokesman in Tokyo said.

The plant is set to start operating in January-March 2014 with an initial capacity of 140,000 vehicles. The automaker will make Mazda2 sub-compact and Mazda3 compact cars for the North, Central and South America markets at the plant.

The plant will also begin producing about 50,000 sub-compact Toyota Motor Corp vehicles starting around the summer of 2015, Mazda and Toyota said in November.

Toyota will separately invest for equipment costs related to producing its vehicles at the factory, the Mazda spokesman said.