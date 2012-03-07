TOKYO, March 7 A $1.9 billion share sale by Mazda Motor Corp was about three times oversubscribed, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, underscoring healthy demand for a deal seen as a prelude to a pick-up in new share issues by Japanese companies.

The subscription period for Mazda's 151 billion yen ($1.87 billion) offering, launched by the carmaker late last month, closed on Wednesday. The shares were allocated 75 percent to Japanese investors and 25 percent to overseas investors.

Demand from Japanese retail investors outpaced the shares on offer by two times, while Japanese institutional investors oversubscribed by three times, according to the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.

Mazda officials were not immediately available for comment.

Shares allocated to overseas investors, a mixture of long-term investors and hedge funds, were oversubscribed eight times, the sources said. Overall, the offering was covered three times, a healthy level for a share sale of this size, they said.

The Mazda deal was viewed as ambitious because it will increase the number of new shares by nearly 70 percent, a major dilution for existing shareholders.

The recent weakening of the yen helped support investor demand given that Mazda generates a relatively high proportion of its output in Japan, making it vulnerable to yen strength, the sources said.

Investors were also encouraged by Mazda's pledge to use the funds to boost production overseas and invest in its next-generation "SKYACTIV" technology, as well as the fact that its main bank took the lead in extending a 70 billion yen subordinated loan procured at the same time as the share sale.

SMBC Nikko Securities, Nomura Securities and JPMorgan Securities Japan are joint lead managers on the Mazda offering.

Mazda's successful share sale could open the floodgates for equity offerings by other Japanese companies, many of which need to recapitalise after suffering big losses or stretching their balance sheets with overseas acquisitions.

"This will open the door for other issuers to come into the equity capital markets," one of the sources said.

With the benchmark Nikkei average up more than 10 percent this year, Japanese companies could tap the market for 3-3.5 trillion yen in 2012 if stocks remain firm, bankers interviewed by Reuters last month predicted.

That would mark a sharp upswing from last year when they raised just 1.8 trillion yen in equity-related deals, according to Thomson Reuters data, down by more than 60 percent from a year earlier, reflecting the impact of the March 11 earthquake and the European debt crisis.

In another encouraging sign for equity bankers, credit card firm Aeon Credit Service on Tuesday launched a 30 billion yen euro-yen convertible bond. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill)