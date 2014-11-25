DETROIT Nov 25 Mazda Motor Corp is recalling about 100,000 of its Mazda6 sedans from the 2014 and 2015 model years because the tire monitoring system may not alert drivers to low tire pressure, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.

No accidents or injuries have been reported related to this glitch.

Owners of the cars should bring them into Mazda dealerships for a software update, the company told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Low tire pressure can increase the risk of a blowout, which can increase the chance of a crash.

Sales of the Mazda6 through October were up 26 percent to about 45,000 in the U.S. market.

