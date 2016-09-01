TOKYO, Sept 1 Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it would recall a total of 2.3 million vehicles worldwide over potential problems with their rear gates, along with a separate issue involving diesel engines.

The Japanese automaker said it was recalling around 390,000 vehicles including the Mazda 3 sedan and the CX-3 SUV crossover model in Japan to fix the damper stays on their rear gates, which may corrode and break if exposed to salt.

Mazda said it planned to recall an additional 1.8 million vehicles in overseas markets over the same issue. It also announced a domestic recall of around 110,000 vehicles, including the Mazda 3 and CX-3, over a computer problem with their diesel engines. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)