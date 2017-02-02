* Slashes operating profit outlook by 13 pct for year to
March
* Also cuts net profit forecast for the period by 10 percent
* Cites weak sedan sales, firmer yen for change in forecasts
* Q3 operating profit falls by a more-than-expected 71
percent
TOKYO, Feb 2 Mazda Motor Co on Thursday
cut its full-year operating profit outlook by 13 percent, citing
sluggish sales at home and in North America as well as higher
quality-related costs, after it posted a weaker-than-expected
profit for the third quarter.
Mazda, which depends on exports to supply the United States
- its biggest market, said it would "calmly analyse" how its
operations may be impacted by possible changes to U.S. trade
policies under President Donald Trump, while adding it would
continue to consider ways to bolster its production strategy
against external risks.
For the year ending March, Japan's No.5 automaker expects to
post an operating profit of 130.0 billion yen ($1.15 billion),
versus its prior guidance for 150.0 billion yen. Analysts on
average expect 160.81 billion yen, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Mazda, which sees a stronger domestic currency weighing on
its results, also slashed its net profit forecast for the year
ending March by 10 percent to 90.0 billion yen. This would be
44.4 percent lower than a year ago and smaller than analysts'
average estimate of 109.05 billion yen.
The maker of the MX-5 sportscar said it had based its
outlook on a yen assumption rate to 107 yen to the U.S. dollar,
and 119 yen to the euro, compared with initial forecasts for 104
yen and 116 yen, respectively.
Mazda is vulnerable to swings in the yen against the dollar
and euro in particular, given that North America accounts for
roughly one-third of its global sales, while all vehicles sold
in Europe, its second-largest market, are exports.
Over the October-December quarter, Mazda's operating profit
fell by a more-than-expected 71.2 percent to 13.64 billion yen,
versus forecasts for 30.36 billion yen from 10 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Mazda said its bottom line has been hit by a slump in sedan
sales at home and in the United States, where demand for SUVs is
booming. The company said it hopes launches of its new CX-5
crossover SUV would help to boost sales.
One of Japan's smaller automakers, Mazda focuses on making
affordable cars with stylised designs, including the MX-5
compact sports car, to set it apart from its bigger rivals.
Mazda sold about 298,000 units in the United States in 2016,
accounting for around a fifth of its global sales. With no local
production capacity, cars sold in the country are imported from
Mazda's plants in Japan and Mexico.
Japanese companies are among global automakers which have
come under pressure from Trump, who has demanded that more cars
sold in the United States be made locally to increase jobs and
shrink the U.S. trade deficit.
($1 = 112.6500 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)