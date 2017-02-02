* Slashes operating profit outlook by 13 pct for year to March

TOKYO, Feb 2 Mazda Motor Co on Thursday cut its full-year operating profit outlook by 13 percent, citing sluggish sales at home and in North America as well as higher quality-related costs, after it posted a weaker-than-expected profit for the third quarter.

Mazda, which depends on exports to supply the United States - its biggest market, said it would "calmly analyse" how its operations may be impacted by possible changes to U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump, while adding it would continue to consider ways to bolster its production strategy against external risks.

For the year ending March, Japan's No.5 automaker expects to post an operating profit of 130.0 billion yen ($1.15 billion), versus its prior guidance for 150.0 billion yen. Analysts on average expect 160.81 billion yen, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Mazda, which sees a stronger domestic currency weighing on its results, also slashed its net profit forecast for the year ending March by 10 percent to 90.0 billion yen. This would be 44.4 percent lower than a year ago and smaller than analysts' average estimate of 109.05 billion yen.

The maker of the MX-5 sportscar said it had based its outlook on a yen assumption rate to 107 yen to the U.S. dollar, and 119 yen to the euro, compared with initial forecasts for 104 yen and 116 yen, respectively.

Mazda is vulnerable to swings in the yen against the dollar and euro in particular, given that North America accounts for roughly one-third of its global sales, while all vehicles sold in Europe, its second-largest market, are exports.

Over the October-December quarter, Mazda's operating profit fell by a more-than-expected 71.2 percent to 13.64 billion yen, versus forecasts for 30.36 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Mazda said its bottom line has been hit by a slump in sedan sales at home and in the United States, where demand for SUVs is booming. The company said it hopes launches of its new CX-5 crossover SUV would help to boost sales.

One of Japan's smaller automakers, Mazda focuses on making affordable cars with stylised designs, including the MX-5 compact sports car, to set it apart from its bigger rivals.

Mazda sold about 298,000 units in the United States in 2016, accounting for around a fifth of its global sales. With no local production capacity, cars sold in the country are imported from Mazda's plants in Japan and Mexico.

Japanese companies are among global automakers which have come under pressure from Trump, who has demanded that more cars sold in the United States be made locally to increase jobs and shrink the U.S. trade deficit. ($1 = 112.6500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)