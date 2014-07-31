Domino's Pizza quarterly profit jumps 37.4 pct
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
TOKYO, July 31 Mazda Motor Corp expects its July Japan vehicle sales to drop around 20 percent from a year earlier, Executive Officer Tetsuya Fujimoto said on Thursday, as demand declines ahead of the launch of its remodelled Demio subcompact, also known as the Mazda2.
Mazda's April-June sales in Japan dropped 21 percent from the same period a year ago to 40,000 vehicles, the Japanese car maker said on Thursday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
CAIRO, April 27 Egypt's Trade Ministry on Thursday imposed a tariff on the exports of fresh and frozen fish of 12,000 Egyptian pounds per tonne for four months.