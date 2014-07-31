TOKYO, July 31 Mazda Motor Corp expects its July Japan vehicle sales to drop around 20 percent from a year earlier, Executive Officer Tetsuya Fujimoto said on Thursday, as demand declines ahead of the launch of its remodelled Demio subcompact, also known as the Mazda2.

Mazda's April-June sales in Japan dropped 21 percent from the same period a year ago to 40,000 vehicles, the Japanese car maker said on Thursday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)