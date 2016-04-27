TOKYO, April 27 Mazda Motor Corp's CEO
said the carmaker followed regulations set by governments,
seeking to reassure customers after Mitsubishi Motors Corp
revealed it cheated on fuel economy tests in Japan.
"We would like our customers to rest assured, because we are
taking the right steps," Chief Executive Masamichi Kogai told
reporters on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi Motors admitted last week to manipulating test
data for four domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it
made for Nissan Motor Co.
The country's transport ministry has asked domestic
automakers to submit data on their fuel economy testing
procedures to check whether they have been compliant with
regulations. A Daihatsu Motor Co executive also said
earlier the automaker had not cheated on fuel economy tests.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)