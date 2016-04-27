TOKYO, April 27 Mazda Motor Corp's CEO said the carmaker followed regulations set by governments, seeking to reassure customers after Mitsubishi Motors Corp revealed it cheated on fuel economy tests in Japan.

"We would like our customers to rest assured, because we are taking the right steps," Chief Executive Masamichi Kogai told reporters on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors admitted last week to manipulating test data for four domestic mini-vehicle models, including two it made for Nissan Motor Co.

The country's transport ministry has asked domestic automakers to submit data on their fuel economy testing procedures to check whether they have been compliant with regulations. A Daihatsu Motor Co executive also said earlier the automaker had not cheated on fuel economy tests. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)