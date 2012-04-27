TOKYO, April 27 Mazda Motor said on Friday that it will set up a joint venture with Russian automaker Sollers to produce sport-utility vehicles for the Russian market.

Japan's No.5 automaker said initial production capacity from the joint venture would be 50,000 vehicles and it aims to eventually increase it to 70,000 per year. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)