TOKYO Nov 5 Mazda Motor Corp on
Thursday said it would not use air bag inflators manufactured by
Takata Corp containing ammonium nitrate in its new cars
after such products were banned by U.S. regulators the previous
day.
"We will not use Takata air bag inflators which contain
ammonium nitrate in our new cars," Akira Marumoto, Executive
Vice President Akira Marumoto told reporters.
Mazda, Japan's fourth-largest automaker by sales, joins a
growing number of Japanese automakers including Honda Motor Co
which are shunning the supplier's air bag inflators
which contain ammonium nitrate.
U.S. regulators said Takata's inflators use a chemical
propellant they suspect causes the air bag to explode with too
much force, spraying metal shards into the car.
(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)