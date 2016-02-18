HANOI Feb 18 Military Commercial Bank (MB), Vietnam's fourth biggest listed lender by market value, said it expects to complete doubling foreign ownership limit to 20 percent within February as it received authority approval earlier this month.

The new 10 percent foreign stake available will be for free float and no foreign investor has been pre-selected, the lender said in an email in response to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)