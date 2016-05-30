(Adds deal details, company comment)
MUSCAT May 30 Omani conglomerate MB Holding Co
has hired banks to help it raise up to $150 million via an
Islamic bond (sukuk) programme, bank officials said on Monday,
in what would be only the second corporate sukuk in the
Sultanate.
MB Holding Co has mandated National Bank of Oman
and Standard Chartered to arrange the five-year deal
for the multi-currency bonds which is expected to close next
month, chief financial officer Sushil Srivastava told Reuters.
"The sukuk will go via private placement, and we have a
fixed pricing of 8.5 percent," said Srivastava, after the
country's Capital Market Authority (CMA) gave approval to the
transaction.
The sale of sukuk by MB Holding, whose flagship company is
MB Petroleum Services, could help revive interest in Islamic
funding sources in the country.
The first corporate sukuk in Oman came in late 2013, a 50
million rial ($130 million) deal from real estate firm Tilal
Development Co.
No other corporates have successfully sold sukuk since then,
with Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) scrapping plans to
issue a $130 million dual-currency deal in February.
The government issued sukuk of its own in October of last
year, with the CMA publishing sukuk regulations last month.
In 2010, MB Petroleum Services sold a $320 million high
yield bond which was rated B+ by Standard & Poor's and BB- by
Fitch.
