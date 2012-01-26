* 14.3 percent oppose re-appointment of Joe Lewis's reps
* Around 1 in 5 oppose resolutions or withhold from voting
* Chairman vows to address corporate governance concerns
* Chairman says company closing in on CEO appointment
* Shares up 2.4 percent
By Matt Scuffham and James Davey
BIRMINGHAM/LONDON, Jan 26 British pubs and
restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers has suffered a
revolt by shareholders unhappy with the lack of independent
directors on its board and the overbearing influence of its
biggest shareholder, Joe Lewis.
At its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, 14.3 percent
of investors voted against the re-election of M&B's only two
non-executive directors, Ron Robson and Doug McMahon, who both
represent Lewis's investment vehicle, Piedmont.
Around one in five shareholders either opposed the
resolutions or withheld their votes, ramping up the pressure on
the owner of All Bar One and Harvester to beef up its board with
independent non-executives.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI), which represents
about 20 percent of M&B's shareholders, had issued a 'red top'
alert on the company, its strongest possible warning about
governance concerns, singling it out as the only FTSE-350 firm
which currently has no independent non-executive directors.
British corporate governance watchdog PIRC, which advises
institutional investors, had urged its members to vote against
the re-election of both Robson and McMahon.
In an interview with Reuters following the vote, Executive
Chairman Bob Ivell vowed to address shareholder concerns.
"I'm getting on and sorting it out. Clearly, I recognise the
need to have independent directors, what I don't want is people
that don't add value to the business. Finding the right people
is important to me and that's what I'm looking at," he said.
Industry veteran Ivell, a former managing director of
Scottish & Newcastle's managed pub division and a senior
independent director of Britvic, was appointed
executive chairman last October with the task of bringing
stability to the board.
M&B has suffered from unprecedented boardroom upheaval since
Lewis acquired his stake from property entrepreneur Robert
Tchenguiz in November 2008. Six chairmen have come and gone in
the past three years amid accusations Lewis, who holds a stake
of over 25 percent, wields too much influence.
The company, which has around 1,600 pubs and restaurants and
whose other chains include Toby Carvery and Browns, has been
without a chief executive since previous incumbent Adam Fowle
left his post last March.
Ivell, who is leading the search for a new CEO, was upbeat
about his progress.
"We're well on track, I would say ahead. We've got a
shortlist. I took over as executive chairman in October, we're
in January. It's not a lot of time to recruit. I started the
process all over again and refocused it."
Last year M&B, which has net debt of about 1.9 billion
pounds ($1.4 billion), was the subject of two rejected bid
approaches from septuagenarian Lewis, who made his fortune
through currency trading.
Lewis, who also owns Premier League soccer club Tottenham
Hotspur, aborted a 940 million pounds takeover offer in October
and, under takeover rules, is prohibited from making another
approach until April.
Ivell declined to comment on the likelihood of a new bid but
said he had held positive discussions with the billionaire.
Lewis's investment vehicle, Piedmont opposed the company's
proposal on Thursday to be allowed to buy back up to 10 percent
of its shares. A source familiar with the situation said it
wanted M&B to preserve cash.
M&B reported better-than-expected Christmas trading with
sales at restaurants and pubs open more than a year rising 4.4
percent in the 17 weeks to Jan. 21.
That compared with analyst expectations for growth of 2-3.5
percent, according to a Reuters poll, and reflected milder
weather over the Christmas and New Year period compared with the
previous year as well as strong demand for casual dining.
M&B said trading in January had been more subdued but
consistent with the underlying like-for-like sales trend first
noted in July last year of around 1 percent growth.
Shares in M&B were up 2.4 percent to 264.7 pence at 1608
GMT, valuing the business at around 1.1 billion pounds.