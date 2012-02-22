LONDON Feb 22 British pubs and
restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers has drawn up a
shortlist of three candidates to be chief executive as the
company looks to bring its year-long search to a close, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
M&B's executive chairman Bob Ivell is speaking to the three
unnamed candidates, the FT said, citing a person familiar with
the situation. It added that there is no timeframe for the
appointment.
Ivell, who has resisted board pressure to make a quick
appointment since taking up his own role in October, has already
made three unsuccessful approaches to potential successors at
rival groups, according to the article.
The company, which has around 1,600 pubs and restaurants
and whose chains include Toby Carvery and Browns, has been
without a chief executive since previous incumbent Adam Fowle
left his post last March.
M&B could not be reached for immediate comment.