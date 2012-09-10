LONDON, Sept 10 British pubs and restaurant
group Mitchells & Butlers said on Monday it had poached
Alistair Darby, chief operating officer at rival Marston's
, to be its new chief executive, ending a prolonged
search.
M&B, the owner of the Harvester, All Bar One and O'Neills
chains, has been run by executive chairman Bob Ivell since
October 2011, when he replaced interim chief executive Jeremy
Blood six months after he stepped into the shoes of Adam Fowle.
Ivell will revert to a non-executive role after a short
handover when Darby takes over on Oct.8, the company said.
Marston's said that Darby would step down from its board
immediately, and Peter Dalzell, managing director of Marston's
Inns and Taverns, and Stephen Oliver, managing director of
Marston's Beer and Pub Company, would report directly to chief
executive Ralph Findlay.