WARSAW, Sept 12 Poland's fourth largest lender
mBank has decided to sell its insurance arm to French
group AXA in a deal worth 135 million euros ($175
million), parties involved in a transaction said on Friday.
"The transaction concerns advance payment of 570 million
zlotys ($176 million)," AXA said in a statement.
The French group agreed to buy mBank's insurance company BRE
TUiR. MBank, the local unit of German Commerzbank has
also signed a 10-year insurance distribution agreement with AXA.
(1 US dollar = 0.7738 euro)
(1 Polish zloty = 0.2385 euro)
(1 US dollar = 3.2455 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)