WARSAW, Sept 12 Poland's fourth largest lender mBank has decided to sell its insurance arm to French group AXA in a deal worth 135 million euros ($175 million), parties involved in a transaction said on Friday.

"The transaction concerns advance payment of 570 million zlotys ($176 million)," AXA said in a statement.

The French group agreed to buy mBank's insurance company BRE TUiR. MBank, the local unit of German Commerzbank has also signed a 10-year insurance distribution agreement with AXA. (1 US dollar = 0.7738 euro) (1 Polish zloty = 0.2385 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2455 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)