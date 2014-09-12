WARSAW, Sept 12 Polish lender mBank said on Friday that the planned sale of its insurance arm to AXA will increase its gross profit by 180 million zlotys ($55 million).

The French group agreed to buy mBank's insurance company BRE TUiR. MBank, the local unit of German Commerzbank, has also signed a 10-year insurance distribution agreement with AXA. The whole deal is worth 135 million euros ($175 million).

"The expected one-off impact of the transaction on the consolidated gross profit of the mBank group's will amount to 180 million zlotys," mBank said in a statement, adding that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. (1 US dollar = 3.2485 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)