WARSAW, Sept 12 Polish lender mBank
said on Friday that the planned sale of its insurance arm to AXA
will increase its gross profit by 180 million zlotys
($55 million).
The French group agreed to buy mBank's insurance company BRE
TUiR. MBank, the local unit of German Commerzbank, has
also signed a 10-year insurance distribution agreement with AXA.
The whole deal is worth 135 million euros ($175 million).
"The expected one-off impact of the transaction on the
consolidated gross profit of the mBank group's will amount to
180 million zlotys," mBank said in a statement, adding that the
transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
(1 US dollar = 3.2485 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)