BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 1 mBank:
* Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank , said on Wednesday it did not plan to pay a dividend from last year's net profit.
* mBank said it wanted to keep almost all of its 2016 profit of 1.2 billion zlotys ($295.9 million).
* mBank also said it wanted to transfer 2.8 billion zlotys of profit accumulated in previous years to its additional capital.
* mBank's CEO, Cezary Stypulkowski, said earlier said the bank was unlikely to pay a dividend from its 2016 profit. Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0553 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper, editing by David Evans)
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million