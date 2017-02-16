WARSAW Feb 16 Poland's mBank will set up a 50-million-euro ($53.15 million) fund to aid information technology start-up companies, it said on Thursday.

"The bank's board of directors decided to create a fund that will be investing in technology start-ups," Poland's fourth largest lender by assets said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Lidia Kelly and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Jason Neely)