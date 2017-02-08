WARSAW Feb 8 Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, is unlikely to pay out dividend from its 2016 profit, mBank Chief Executive Officer Cezary Stypulkowski said on Wednesday.

"We probably will not pay out dividend," Stypulkowski told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday mBank reported smaller than expected drop in its fourth-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)