BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
WARSAW, April 26 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, said on Wednesday that it will book 129 million zlotys ($33.22 million) of bank guarantee fund charges in the first quarter.
It also said that costs of fees and payments to the stae-run bank guarantee fund BFG in the whole mBank group amounted to 132 million zlotys in the first quarter.
The bank is to publish its first quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 3.8827 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.