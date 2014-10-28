Oct 28 Mbb Industries AG :
* Says quarterly revenue exceeding 60 million euros for
first time
* Says nine-month consolidated net profit rises to 9.8
million euros(EPS 1.49 euros) according to preliminary figures
* Says expected annual revenue adapted to 240 million euros
* Says achieves revenues of 61.7 million euros in Q3 of 2014
compared to 58.5 million euros (+5.5 pct) in Q3 of 2013
* Says nine-month revenues of 172.9 million euros (172.8
million euros previous year)
* Says Q3 EBITDA accrues to 6.0 million euros (5.8 million
euros previous year) with consolidated net profit of 3.2 million
euros as recorded in previous year
* Says for Q4, management forecasts earnings of at least
0.50 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: