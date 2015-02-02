PARIS Feb 2 Airbus plans to take
control of the European missile company MBDA after Italian
defence group Finmeccanica put its stake up for sale,
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported.
It said the European aircraft maker wants to add
Finmeccanica's 25 percent slice of the company, which supplies
more than 90 countries with weapons, to its 37.5 percent stake.
It said the deal could force the hand of MBDA's third
shareholder, BAE Systems. The British defence
conglomerate, which also holds 37.5 percent, faces the dilemma
of whether to bolster its position, accept becoming a minority
player, or sell outright to Airbus.
Airbus and BAE have first refusal on Finmeccanica's stake,
which analysts estimate could be worth about 700 million euros
($793 million), the newspaper reported.
Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Finmeccanica had no immediate comment. In June, a restructuring
by Finmeccanica left MBDA out of a corporate restructuring.
.
Airbus, for its part, in September put the business at the
centre of a non-jetliner portfolio focused on aeronautics and
space.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and
Valentina Za in Milan. Editing by Jane Merriman)