PARIS Dec 12 European missile maker MBDA said on Monday it had bought the Viper Strike munitions business from Northrop Grumman in what its officials described as the first European acquisition of a fully-fledged guided weapon system in the United States.

MBDA is owned by Franco-German aerospace group EADS , Britain's BAE Systems and Finmeccanica of Italy. It did not give a value for the transaction.

Viper Strike is based in Huntsville, Alabama and is named after a weapon specially made for the U.S. Army.

Sporting the no-nonsense nickname "Death From Above," the Viper Strike is a laser-guided bomb designed to pick out targets in built-up areas or within motorcades and is reported to have been used in Iraq and Afghanistan from Hunter unmanned aircraft.

Its users include U.S. special forces.

MBDA said the purchase was part of a strategy of international growth as it reduces its exposure to sluggish European defence spending and increases its foothold in the world market, half of which is represented by the United States.

"It is the first time a European company has bought a (U.S.) missile maker in its entirety and it reinforces our capabilities," Antoine Bouvier, chief executive of MBDA, told Reuters in an interview.

"It is an important step for us and it should pave the way to other steps involving acquisitions and co-operation in the United States. We have a certain number of discussions on various programmes."

MBDA is the world's second-largest guided weapons maker after U.S.-based Raytheon. It also competes with Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. arms supplier.