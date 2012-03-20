By Cyril Altmeyer
| PARIS, March 20
PARIS, March 20 European missile maker MBDA said
it expected orders well above 3 billion euros ($4 billion) this
year, as strong Asian demand offsets a European military
spending slowdown.
A growing share of sales will come from export contracts,
including a 900 million euro deal to re-arm Indian fighter jets
as Europe's outlook worsens, MBDA said on Tuesday as it
published 2011 results.
"Strong pressure on European budgets, particularly defence,
can only increase in coming months," Chief Executive Antoine
Bouvier said.
Overall sales rose 5 percent last year to 3 billion euros,
MBDA said. The company predicts it will rely on exports for 50
percent of revenue in 2020, compared with 30 percent last year.
MBDA missiles equip fighter planes including Dassault
Aviation's Rafale, the Eurofighter consortium's
Typhoon and the Gripen produced by Sweden's Saab.
The Indian contract, signed in January, sees the company
supply new missiles for the country's existing Dassault Mirage
2000 fleet, acquired in the 1980s and 1990s.
MBDA, in which BAE Systems and European Aeronautic
Defence & Space Co each hold a 37.5 percent stake, with
Italy's Finmeccanica owning the remainder, commands a
20-25 percent share of the global missile market, worth an
estimated 12 billion euros last year.