KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian lender AMMB
Holdings Bhd is buying credit card issuer MBF Holdings
Bhd and its units Atox Cards and Jastura for 623.4
million ringgit ($195.52 million) cash.
The purchase, announced on Tuesday, comes three months after
the country's fifth-largest bank said it was buying Kurnia
Insurance Bhd with Insurance Australia Group Ltd for
1.55 billion ringgit.
"With greater than 45,000 merchants-in-force, this will
clearly make AmBank the top three merchant acquirer in
Malaysia," Ashok Ramamurthy, AMMB Group Managing Director said
in a statement.
"We will have strengthened our rank at no. 6 with the
combined cards in circulation," added Ramamurthy, who was
appointed to his position on April 1.
The acquisition also includes MBF's 33.3 percent stake in
Bonuskad Loyalty Sdn Bhd, which holds the 7 million-customer
database of Malaysia's Bonuslink card loyalty scheme, according
to Ramamurthy.
The deal is pending approval from the country's central bank
and MBF's shareholders, said AMMB, which hopes to complete the
deal before the end of this year.
AMMB closed 0.47 percent higher at 6.48 ringgit per share on
Tuesday, while MBF ended 1 percent richer at 1.01 ringgit. The
Malaysian benchmark stock index closed 0.25 percent
higher.
($1 = 3.1885 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Erica Billingham)