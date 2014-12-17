BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 MBF Group SA :
* Buys 16.7 percent and increases its stake in Y-mobile Games Sp. z o.o. to 83.3 percent stake Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.