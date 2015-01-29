Jan 29 MBF Group SA :

* Signs agreement with Radoslaw Majdan and AJK Corp to design, produce, distribute and sell Vabun products, especially cosmetics

* To invest at least 630,000 zlotys ($168,180) in Vabun branded products

* All parties involved plan to set up company Vabun SA within 15 days from date of signing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7460 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)