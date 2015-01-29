BRIEF-T-Bull no. of games downloads in April at 10.4 mln
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 MBF Group SA :
* Signs agreement with Radoslaw Majdan and AJK Corp to design, produce, distribute and sell Vabun products, especially cosmetics
* To invest at least 630,000 zlotys ($168,180) in Vabun branded products
* All parties involved plan to set up company Vabun SA within 15 days from date of signing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7460 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO