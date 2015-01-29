Jan 29 MBF Group SA :

* Updates FY 2014 financial forecast for operating profit to 150,000 zlotys ($40,020), up 50 percent vs the previous forecast

* Sees FY 2014 revenue of 2.8 million zlotys, up 5.66 percent versus the previous forecast

* Updates FY 2014 financial forecast for net profit to 80,000 zlotys, down 63.64 percent vs the previous forecast

* The lower preliminary FY 2014 net profit is due to costs incurred as a result of expansion into Romanian market and development of brand Vabun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)