BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 MBF Group SA :
* Said on Monday it reported Q3 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys versus 331,600 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 138,517 zlotys versus 50,275 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 122,764 zlotys versus 50,824 zlotys a year ago
* Q1-Q3 revenue reached 1.5 million and exceeded the company's revenue forecast for the full 2014 financial year of 1.35 million zlotys (announced on Aug. 20)
* Following the publication of the financial results for Q3 the company plans to raise its financial guidance for the FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln