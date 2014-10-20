BRIEF-Marvell Technology apoints Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
* Marvell technology group ltd. Announces the appointment of Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
Oct 20 MBF Group SA :
* Says appoints Robert Krassowski as a new chairman of the management board Source text for Eikon:
* The Weather Company renews collaboration with GSK Consumer Healthcare; Weather unveils enhanced allergy tracker with personalized experience to help consumers better manage seasonal symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: