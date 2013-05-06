Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
May 6 Bank of America Corp and MBIA Inc have settled their legal disputes, and the settlement includes a $1.6 billion cash payment by the bank to the bond insurer, a person familiar with the settlement said on Monday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal would bring "total peace" to the two companies' various ongoing legal disputes.
TUNIS, April 7 France has agreed to lend Tunisia 135 million euros ($143 million) to finance two infrastructure projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday.