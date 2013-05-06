Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
May 6 Bond insurer MBIA Inc and Bank of America Corp have reached a settlement in their ongoing legal disputes, and BofA will pay MBIA $1.6 billion in cash, Dow Jones reported on Monday, citing sources.
MBIA shares, which were temporarily halted, rose 42 percent in afternoon trading. Representatives of the two companies were not immediately available to comment.
TUNIS, April 7 France has agreed to lend Tunisia 135 million euros ($143 million) to finance two infrastructure projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday.