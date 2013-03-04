March 4 A New York court has dismissed a lawsuit by a group of banks against bond insurer MBIA Inc challenging the insurer's 2009 restructuring.

MBIA shares rose over 24 percent in afternoon trading after the ruling in the long-running case, which centered on whether it was appropriate for MBIA to split its municipal bond insurance business from its structured finance unit. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)