NEW YORK, March 19 Top executives at bond insurer MBIA Inc won't take any cash bonuses or long-term incentive awards in 2011, following discussions with New York state financial regulators, the company disclosed in a filing on Monday.

The four executives - CEO Jay Brown, co-president and chief financial officer C. Edward Chaplin, co-president and chief operating officer William Fallon and chief legal officer Ram Wertheim - "concluded it was in the best interest of the company" not to receive the incentive payments this year, according to the proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The decision came after discussions with New York's Department of Financial Services, the company's primary regulator. A spokesman for the department confirmed that the regulator's discussions with MBIA played a role in the decision to limit bonus payments, but declined further comment.

A spokesman for MBIA, which is based in Armonk, New York, declined to comment beyond the proxy filing. The filing lists Brown's total compensation for 2011 at $700,000, compared with nearly $2.5 million he received in 2010.

The company's compensation program is based on pay for performance in order to attract employees with the skill and knowledge to manage the insurer as it recovers from the "extraordinary circumstances facing the company as a result of the financial crises that began in mid-2007," according to the filing.

The decision not to pay bonuses to top executives this year "introduces the risk that our compensation will no longer be effective in meeting our objectives," the filing stated.

MBIA has faced substantial litigation over a 2009 restructuring that split its municipal bond business from its structured finance operations, which suffered heavy losses from insurance on mortgage debt.

Eighteen banks sued MBIA and New York's then-superintendant of insurance, Eric Dinallo, alleging the restructuring was intended to defraud policyholders by leaving the insurer undercapitalized and unable to pay claims. Fifteen banks have settled so far, leaving three remaining in the case.