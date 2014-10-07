BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 7 Bond insurer MBIA said on Tuesday it had been notified that some client information at its Cutwater Asset Management unit may have been illegally accessed.
The company said it was conducting a "thorough investigation" and would take all measures necessary to protect customer data and secure systems.
The breach was earlier reported by the KrebsOnSecurity website. For a link to the Krebs story: here
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.