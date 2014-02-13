Feb 13 Bond insurer MBIA Inc is close to
a $400 million settlement with Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc
, reducing its legal exposure to soured mortgage-backed
securities by $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal said.
Under the settlement, which could be announced as soon as
Thursday, MBIA will pay $325 million now and $83 million later
if certain legal disputes "work out in its favor," the daily
said, without naming its source. ()
MBIA shares were up about 3 percent at $12.33 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bank of America Corp paid $1.6 billion to MBIA in
May to settle a long-pending lawsuit and receive the right to
buy a 4.9 percent stake in the company.