Halyk Bank signs framework agreement on Kazkommertsbank takeover
ALMATY, June 2 The key parties in a bid by Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank to take over Kazkommertsbank signed a framework agreement on Friday, the central bank said.
NEW YORK Jan 17 Bond insurer MBIA said on Thursday that New York's decision to prevent it from making an interest payment on a series of notes does not mean it cannot meet its financial obligations.
The decision "does not reflect MBIA Insurance's current solvency or ability to pay claims to policyholders," a lawyer for the insurer wrote in a letter to a New York state judge.
June 2 Pfizer Inc on Friday defeated an effort to revive more than 300 lawsuits alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft causes cardiac birth defects in children when taken by women during early pregnancy.